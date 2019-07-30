Offaly's Daragh Kenny named on Irish team for Aga Khan Cup

Offaly rider Darragh Kenny has been named on the 2019 Irish Aga Khan team for the upcoming Dublin Horse Show in the RDS.

The Offaly rider has been having a remarkable year including wins in the Global Champions Tour five-star Grand Prix at Chantilly in France and the five-star Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

He will be on board Important De Muze for the Aga Khan Cup and he will be joined on the Irish team by Cian O’Connor, Paul O’Shea and Shane Sweetnam.

History was made at the RDS last year when Mexico lifted the Aga Khan trophy for the very first time, while Ireland finished in a share of second place and Irish Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa Rodrigo Pessoa is hoping to finish one place higher this year in front of the home fans.

"The team are really looking forward to the Aga Khan in Dublin. It is always a very important date on the calendar. Last year we came a close second and this year we will be trying to go one better," he said.

Ireland arrive home to Dublin on the back of an impressive runner-up finish last Friday in the penultimate round of the Longines FEI Nations Cup Series at Hickstead in the UK. That result moved Ireland up to fifth place on the Nations Cup league table. Following the Aga Khan in Dublin, the top seven teams on the league table will qualify for October’s FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona, where one final team qualifying place will be on offer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Stena Line Dublin Horse Show runs from Wednesday August 7 to 11 with the Longines FEI Nations Cup for the Aga Khan trophy taking place on Friday, August 9.