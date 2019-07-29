Action heating up in Offaly Camogie Championships

Only be four days after Offaly's Senior inter-county season came to an end, the HQphysio.com Senior and Junior championship were back with some hard fought encounters.

In the first of the weekend's games, St Rynagh's took on Lusmagh/Drumcullen in a replay of last years semi-final. On that occasion, St Rynagh's won by five, on Sunday they won by three. Goals from Siobhan Flannery and Kate Kenny gave St Rynagh's a six point lead at the break and they looked in control of the game as Lusmagh/Drumcullen struggled with the current county champions' defensive play.

However Lusmagh/Drumcullen fought back with points from Elaine Dermody to slowly eat away at the St Rynagh's lead. Ann Marie Guinan was switched from full-back to mid-field in the final seven minutes and this positional change really proved effective. Wearing number three on her back, Guinan won a 21 yard free and Dermody made no mistake to blast past the keeper and just a minute later, Guinan found her way inside the heart of the St Rynagh's defence to raise another green flag. However it was too little too late as St Rynagh's third goal from Siobhan Flannery proved to be the winning score.

Tullamore bounced back from their opening round defeat to St Rynagh's as they ran last year's finalists Shinrone to a goal also on a scoreline of 3-17 to 3-14 in Shinrone. Goals from Aisling Fox, Ayesha Brazil and Ciara Brady pushed Shinrone all the way but Shinrone prevailed and they are now heading for a semi-final position. The third game of the weekend between St Cillians and Birr will be played Monday night in Carrig - please check website or social media for result.

In the junior championship, St Sinchills caused a real upset by beating favourites and Division 2 league champions Kilcormac/Killoughey. This means St Sinchills now sit on top of the Junior A group with one game to go against Division 2 league finalists Naomh Brid. Naomh Brid also suffered an opening round defeat however they got their campaign back under way and in serious style racking up 4-20 against Kinnitty on Sunday afternoon.

The next round of games are fixed for Monday, August 5 with some really exciting games ahead. St Rynagh's and Shinrone will go head to head for the top spot in the group. St Rynagh's are still without Roisin Egan and Mairead Daly but have adapted their team to match their strengths very well. Lusmagh/Drumcullen and St Cillians will also throw up an interesting contest as when these sides met twelve months ago they could not be separated.

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship: St Rynagh’s v Shinrone (Double header with junior B), Lusmagh Drumcullen v St Cillian’s (Double header with junior B), Birr v Tullamore. HQPhysio.com Junior A Championship: Kilcormac Killoughey v Kinnitty

St Sinchill’s v Naomh Brid. HQPhysio.com Junior B Championship: Lusmagh Drumcullen v St Cillian’s (double header).

CAMOGIE NEWS

U-15 Development squad: Hard luck to our U15s who lost their All Ireland final. It has been a great year for this group. We look forward to seeing them represent Offaly again in 2020 at u16 and u17 levels. Our under 15's results were: Offaly 2-5 Laois 0-3, Offaly 1-7 Meath 0-8, Offaly 1-5 Clare 1-3.

U16 All-Ireland championship: Our U16s season also came to an end with a defeat to Kildare 2-5 to 2-9 and finish fourth in the group. They can count themselves very unfortunate not to have progressed to the knock out stages. We look forward to seeing them represent Offaly again in 2020 at u16, u17 and u18 levels.

Senior Squad: Our senior inter-county campaign came to an end on Wednesday night when Offaly defeated Wexford in Clane on a scoreline of 1-16 to 2-9 in a tough encounter. Well done to the girls.

Junior Squad: Our premier junior team face Limerick in the final round of the competition and this game will decide the faith of their year. If Limerick will they will leap frog Offaly in the group and the year will be over however if Offaly win they will secure an All-Ireland semi-final spot on August 10th.

u17 finals: A2 final:Lusmagh Drumcullen v St Rynaghs, (Lusmagh Drumcullen have home advantage for this fixture.). A1 Final: St Cillians v Tullamore. (St Cillians have home advantage).These fixtures must be played on Wednesday 31st July. Default time is 7.30p.m