Offaly brothers all set to battle it out in the mountains at Poc Fada

Offaly brothers Cillian and Cathal Kiely are all set to go head to head in the Cooley Mountains on Saturday, August 3.

The Kilcormac/Killoughey duo will battle it out with the longest hitters in the country in the All Ireland Poc Fada Finals.

The pair were pictured in Croke Park yesterday as the 2019 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals was officially launched by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan.

The All-Ireland Poc Fada finals in Hurling and Camogie will take place on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday, August 3. The competition was first held in 1960 and following a short hiatus from 1970-1980, it returned in 1981 and has been ever-present on the national calendar since.

Cillian is the defending All Ireland Champion while his brother Cathal won the Leinster title this year to qualify for the All Ireland Final. Cathal was in superb form in the Leinster Final. WATCH HIM IN ACTION HERE