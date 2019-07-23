Offaly junior team sit top as semi-final spot beckons

Offaly are still in the hunt for a semi-final spot despite defeat to Kerry at the weekend

Kerry beat Offaly in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Premier Junior Championship on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-4.

Offaly still remain top of the group ahead of Kerry on score difference. Offaly will face Limerick in the final round of the group games on August 3 when their postponed game is finally played.

Last year, Offaly defeated Kerry in their final group game to reach the All-Ireland semi-final where they were defeated by the eventual All-Ireland champions Dublin.

At half-time, Kerry led 0-4 to 0-3 with Dara Hanamy and Niamh Kileen scores however Kerry brought another level in the second half to see out the game comfortably.