Offaly racer fights his way into 5th spot at Snetterton in British Superbike Championship

Snetterton, on the west side of the UK, was the venue for Round 6 of the Bennett's BSB Superbike Championship for Edenderry racer Kevin Keyes.

The weather, much like at home with rain showers, sunny spells and very warm ground all combined for an interesting weekend.

His free Practice 1 and 2 sessions went reasonably well with Kevin putting in the laps, improving his times and handling the changing weather well.

Keyes’s next session was qualifying at 12:10pm on Saturday. This started well again for him as he held on just inside the tenth spot. As the clock was ticking down to just 5 minutes remaining, Keyes entered pit lane to meet up with his team for a tyre change and get back out for the chance put in a faster time.

But Mother Nature wasn’t going to leave it that easy and just as he exited pit lane, a widespread shower covered the whole track, ruining anyone’s chances of improving lap times, so Keyes had to settle for a 10th place on the grid.

Sunday’s race was called to a quick halt when on the warm-up lap, some riders got tangled up together and the red flag was brought out. With some riders still being treated at trackside, the decision was made by race direction to postpone the race until the last race of the day due to time constraints with the TV schedule.

So at 6:05pm that evening the race was finally on, although shortened from 12 to 10 laps. Keyes got a good start and by the start of the second lap, he was up to sixth. He then made the move to take 5th place and maintained that position until being passed to be dropped to 6th again.

That didn’t last long though as that rider's erratic riding soon saw him crash out. Keyes held his nerve though, finishing the second half of the race riding at the same pace as the group of three a couple of seconds ahead, taking that 5th place.

After the race, although happy enough with his finishing position, Kevin only had words for those injured in the earlier incident, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

Next up is Thruxton on the weekend of the Irish Bank Holiday weekend for Rd 7. Follow Kevin Keyes Racing or Kevin Keyes Supporters Club to keep up-to-date with his progress.