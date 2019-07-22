Offaly camogie in disarray with manager unavailable for last game of the season

Offaly senior camogie manager Mike Wall will not be part of the Offaly Senior Camogie management team when Offaly take to the pitch on Wednesday evening against Wexford in the final group game of their Senior Camogie Championship campaign.

Due to the postponement of the Wexford game on two occasions the past two weekends, the Kilkenny native is unable to finish the year out as manager due to existing personal commitments.

Wall spoke to the panel at their training session last Tuesday night where he announced he was unable to finish the year as manager. Richie Power, brought in by Wall as coach, will now fill the role as manager.

Ger Walsh will also be a part of the backroom team who may finish their year with their first championship win on Wednesday night.

Offaly Camogie released this statement once the news had broken: "Contrary to rumours that were publicised on some media sites our senior manager has not stepped away. Richie Power who is the current Offaly Senior coach is an eight-time all Ireland winner with Kilkenny and has taken up the mantle of Offaly manager while Mike Wall is indisposed. Due to personal commitments, Mike Wall has been unable to commit to the last game and two training sessions and has attended the majority of training sessions and all matches during his two-year tenure."

The final game of the group will take place on Wednesday evening at 7:30pm in Clane against Wexford who were defeated by Galway on Saturday on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-4 in Enniscorthy with Wexford only scoring one point in the second half.

Offaly lost home advantage of this game to secure a mid-week fixture. Since the Littlewoods Ireland Relegation game back in March where Offaly defeated Wexford 4-15 to 1-6, Wexford have attained a new manager Barry Kennedy and his coaching staff. A number of players have returned to the fold too, and the contingent from All-Ireland Club finalists St Martin's are sure to strengthen the panel.

It has been a dismal year for Offaly having only defeating one senior team, Wexford in 2019 and Intermediate outfit Laois in the Leinster championship. It is important to note that the year may not be over for Offaly as a loss to Wexford would result in Offaly playing in a championship relegation play-off against Meath, ten years on from Offaly's win in the Junior All-Ireland.

The game will also see the end of Wall and Power's reign as the management team.

Last summer, Offaly were also defeated by Dublin at the senior grade for the first time in history. Mike Wall began his role as manager alongside hurling coach Adrian O'Sullivan who left his post citing work commitments mid-way through the National camogie league in 2018. Offaly have not reached the knockout stages of the Senior Camogie Championship since 2016, where the lost a quarter-final against Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, the Wexford minors heaped yet more misery on Offaly last Wednesday night in Kilkenny in Leinster U18A Championship.

Offaly had only 15 players travelling to this game and Brooke Whelahan was forced off injured ten minutes into the game.

Things went from bad to worse for the Faithful as Wexford continued to play with 15 players and win the game 4-16 to 1-4.

It is worrying times for Offaly camogie as it was noted that the senior side had 12 players at training in the lead-up to the championship and 17 players togged for championship.

This thread is beginning to flow down into their underage ranks also.