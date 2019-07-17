The weather forecast for Day 1 of The Open Championship in Royal Portrush is for a mix of clouds and sunshine with some showers.

The forecast from AccuWeather gives a 62% chance of rain for Portrush with up to two hours of rain forecast during the day.

Wind speeds are expected to be from the west and generally be in the region of 20kmh with gusts up to 28kmh with temperatures around 18 degrees.

Darren Clarke will get The Open Championship underway at 6.35am on Thursday morning.