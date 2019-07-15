Offaly Camogie Notes (July 15)

Results

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Championship Group 2: Wicklow 0-4 Offaly 5-11

U 16 B All-Ireland Championship: Carlow 3-19 Offaly 1-8

U13 girls V Kinnity. 5-9 LusDrum 0-0 Kinnity, St Cillians 6-8 Lus/Drum 2-4, KK 0-4 to Birr 7-4

HQPhysio.com Junior Championship: Kinnitty 3-5 St. Sinchills 4-14, Naomh Brid 1-8 KK 4-13

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship: Shinrone 4-22 v Cillians 3-8, St Rynagh’s 2-19 Tullamore 0-8, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-11 Birr 1-12.

HQPhyso.com Junior B Championship: Shinrone 2-16 to St.Cillians 0-6

U17 league St Cillians 8-14, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-7

Two from Two for the Offaly junior camogie team

Offaly sit top of the table in group two of the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Championship following a 5-11 to 0-4 win over Wicklow at the weekend. Following a slow start, Offaly came to life after the opening fifteen minutes to leave the game 4-4 to 0-3 at half time. Birr’s Ciara Ryan was unstoppable as the forward scored 3-1 from play. Clubmate Dawn Whelahan knocked over two points while Louise Mannion hit four. Niamh Killeen joint captain of St.Cillians scored two points while Shinrones Orla Maher raised the green flags twice and a point. Kathleen O’Meara got the final score of the game for Offaly as they now face Kerry in Kerry on July 20.

Summer Camp

Offaly Camogie Camp 2019 July 29 to August 2, 10am to 1pm St. Brendan's Park, Birr. €35 per child, inclusive of camogie T-Shirt. Book a place now and Pay on the 1st Day. For girls born 2006 to 2001 (age 13 to age 8)