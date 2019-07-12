Kilbeggan Races gears up for Midlands National and Best Dressed Lady competition

Kilbeggan Races is gaering up for the Midlands National and its Best Dressed Lady competition next weekend.

Kilbeggan has had many exciting moments since it commenced in 1840 but next Friday, July 19, commencing at around 5.35pm, will be the greatest moment of this historic course, with prize money of €100,000 in the new AXA Smart Farm Insurance Midland’s National.

In 1973 the first two sponsored races took place in Kilbeggan and now the Midland’s National, which commenced in 1997, has gone from €10,000 to a race of €100,000, which makes it one of the top steeplechases in the Summer racing season.

Paddy Dunican, Kilbeggan Manager said: “We are thrilled to welcome AXA one of the world’s largest insurance groups and number one insurance company in Ireland to sponsor our new AXA Smart Farm Insurance Midland’s National of €100,000, which is the highlight of our racing year."

"The support of our new sponsor AXA Smart Farm Insurance and the additional funding for feature races from Horse Racing Ireland will double the value of the Midland’s National from €50,000 to €100,000 this year. We are also delighted to announce that Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and Wineport Lodge, sponsors of our Best Dressed Lady Competition, have increased the Prize Fund significantly to be worth in excess of €5,000 for the winner."

Jason Morris, Director of Racing, Horse Racing Ireland said: “We are delighted that on the back of Horse RacingIreland’s new initiative this year to provide the additional €500,000 in prize money to support the 20 grade 2 and 3 racecourses to enhance the feature race races, KIlbeggan have secured a valuable new sponsor in AXA Smart Farm Insurance, which will see the race double in value this year to €100,000."

"The Midland’s National has always been a very prestigious race at an extremely well-attended fixture, and this substantial prize money boost will further elevate its position, as a major highlight of the summer jumping programme. Many great horses have raced in Kilbeggan from Cheltenham Gold cup winner Koko to recent dual Aintree Grand National Tiger Roll."

Kilbeggan's Best Dressed Ladies competitions have embodied style, glamour and confidence and the event is always a

colourful and elegant affair.

This element includes the annual Best Dressed Lady Competition with a Prize fund worth €5,000 for the winner and its sponsored by Bellamianta Luxury Tanning & the Wineport Lodge.

The judges are Ashlee Coburn, founder of award-winning fashion blog Oh So Femme. A brand ambassador for Bellamianta Luxury Tan, the MUBA Influencer of The Year 2019, ensures she keeps her followers up to date with her fashionable

lifestyle.

The other judge is Mandy Maher of Catwalk Model Agency and is also a regular stylist on TV3’s Ireland AM.

Prize includes a year’s supply of the luxury tan for you and a friend, private collection dress & jewellery from Coco Boutique, full consultation & 2 Personal training sessions with Celebrity trainer Paul Byrne of Bodybyrne, 3D Ireland non-invasive treatments, full head of Hairtalk hair extensions, Sharleen Collins Professional Brush Collection and €500 towards a Premium Makeup Course, Joanne Woods - AcademyS Microblading Brows worth €500. The Wineport Lodge prize includes a Woman of Style Weekend with a two-night stay for two in the Champagne Suite at Wineport Lodge, breakfast each morning, afternoon tea and dinner on both evenings. The prize also includes a 60-minute Voya treatment each, a guided boat trip to Clonmacnoise and an exclusive Wine Hamper from O’Brien’s Wines.

In addition to the racing, there will be live music and for the kids free Bouncing Castles, Obstacle Course etc.

A normal admission ticket is €15, Students & OAP’s €12. Kilbeggan are offering special discounts on admission tickets

at €12 each for groups of 10 or more. They also have our Special Discounted Summer Party Pack from only €22 per

person for groups of 10 or more which Includes the following: Admission Ticket + Race card + €5 Tote Betting

Voucher + €5 Drink/ Food Voucher. Upgrade your Party Pack with additional €5 Food/ Drink Vouchers & €5 Betting

Vouchers. Check out www.kilbegganraces.com to book tickets online and save with special discounts.