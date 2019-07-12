Offaly GAA unveil pay-per-view TV service for club games

Offaly County Board has announced that we will be commencing Faithful TV this month as the club championships ramp into gear.

This service will be full deferred coverage of our championship matches, which will be uploaded onto an online service after the game with exact details to follow.

Faithful TV will show the full game and not just highlights and commentary will be provided for all Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals.

Faithful TV will be a “pay as you go service” online both home and abroad, so nobody has to miss out on their clubs action as they bid to win county titles.

The cost of the service will be €5 for an individual game or €50 for all games.

The service will go live from the next round of senior hurling championship games which are scheduled for this weekend.