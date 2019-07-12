Clash of top two teams the pick of the games as Offaly Senior Hurling Championship returns this weekend

After a three month break, action resumes in the Offaly Senior A Hurling Championship this weekend.

The pick of the games is on Sunday evening in Birr as the two teams who come into Round 3 with 100% records go head to head when Belmont take on St Rynagh's.

Defending champions Coolderry have one win from their two games and they face a Shinrone side in desperate need of a victory in the opening game on the weekend in Rath.

After losing narrowly to St Rynagh's in April, Kilcormac-Killoughey face a Kinnitty side who drew with Birr in Round 2. That game is on Saturday evening in Banagher.

Birr go into their game with Ballinamere as the third unbeaten team in the championship while Ballinamere have yet to register a point through the first two rounds.

It promises to be an exciting weekend in the Senior A Hurling Championship in Offaly.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Coolderry v Shinrone; Rath 4:30pm; Referee: Kieran Dooley

Kinnitty v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Pairc Naomh Raghnach; 7:30pm Referee: Kieran Pat Kelly

SUNDAY

Birr v Ballinamere; Kilcormac; 2pm; Referee: Noel Flynn

Belmont v St Rynagh's; Birr 5:45pm; Referee: Shane Guinan