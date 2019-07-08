Offaly senior camogie team one game away from championship relegation tie

Following last weekend's postponements of the fourth round of the Liberty Insurance Championship, Offaly now face Wexford in a winner takes all game on Saturday at 2.30pm in St.Brendan's Park, Birr.

Wexford is the only senior team that Offaly have defeated this year. Offaly suffered defeats to Clare, Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway and played out a draw with Dublin across 2019.

Offaly have performed in their group games against Kilkenny and Galway however losing to Limerick in the opening round has proved costly for their campaign.

It has been a disappointing year for Offaly as the year will come to a close if Offaly defeat Wexford, if not, Offaly will face the bottom team of group two in a relegation play-off on July 26/27 when the second round of the HQPhysio.com Senior and Junior championship is provisionally fixed for.

Offaly have not reached the knockout stages of the competition since 2016 when Adrian Clancy and Mick Murray led Offaly to a quarter-final against Kilkenny where Offaly were defeated 1-19 to 0-11.

A number of players who were members of the senior squad have opted for the junior panel and they won their first-round game vs Waterford last weekend. St.Cillians Megan King, Tullamore's Orla Gorman and Kilcormac-Killoughey's Una Kilmartin were all part of the senior squad at the beginning of the year but now line out for the junior outfit.

Speaking to the Camogie Association, Chloe Foxe of Wexford said; "It’s a really fresh squad. It used to be a way in Wexford that you would have only had a couple of clubs that made up the first 15. But we are in a situation now where nearly every club is represented."

"That is really good for the underage and the young players coming through. They see players from their club and feel that playing for Wexford is an attainable goal. People in Wexford Camogie, and everyone everywhere, we are looking towards the All-Irelands of the past for way too long."

"We are firmly looking towards the future anyway."

Since the Littlewoods Ireland Relegation game back in March where Offaly defeated Wexford 4-15 to 1-6, Wexford have attained a new manager Barry Kennedy and his coaching staff.

A number of players have returned to the fold too, and the contingent from All-Ireland Club finalists St Martin's are sure to strengthen the panel.