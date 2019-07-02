Offaly name unchanged team for U20 clash with Meath

The Offaly U20 football team has been named for the crunch quarter-final clash against Meath in the Leinster U20 Football Championship.

Offaly booked their place in tonight's game with a comprehensive 3-22 to 2-4 against Carlow and have been made slight favourites by the bookies to down the Royals.

Declan Kelly has named an unchanged team for the game which throws in at Navan's Pairc Tailteann at 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 2.

Jack Cullinan continues to be the netminder with Adam Bolger, Aidan Bracken and Clive Keena operating in front of him in the full-back line.

Ed Bennett will be flanked by Ciaran Donnelly and Jack O'Brien in the half-back line with Jack McEvoy and Cathal Donoghue filling the midfield spots.

The potent half-forward line includes Seanie Farrell, Cian Farrell and Shane O'Toole Greene, while an equally impressive full-forward line is made up of Cian Johnson, Jack Bryant and Kevin McDermott.