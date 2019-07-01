Offaly racer battles to seventh-place finish after tough weekend at Knockhill

Offaly racer Kevin Keyes showed great resolve to finish seventh in the weekend's big race in the latest round of the Bennetts BSB Championship at Knockhill in Scotland last weekend.

Having tested there just a few weeks ago with G&S Racing, Kevin Keyes could be forgiven for feeling he might have a slight upper hand going into this round of the Superstock 600 series.

The weekend did get off to a good start for him on Friday morning in Free Practice 1 with him finishing that session in fourth position.

Free Practice 2 came later at lunchtime but from then on the Edenderry native struggled somewhat.

Keyes and his team tried their best to improve his feeling on the bike during pit stops, but he dropped to tenth place in the standings.

Qualifying on Saturday didn’t pan out much better with Keyes having another tough session on board his Fernside Homes Kawasaki 636, and he finished qualifying in tenth again, unable to improve his lap times from Friday.

Heavy rain further dampened spirits ahead of race time at 12:40pm. With the race itself being the first wet session of the weekend, it was going to be a challenge to put the correct settings onto the bike and gain confidence in the wet.

Kevin went at it with great determination and after the first lap, he had gained one position, fighting in a group of five riders.

With the leading group of six riders opening up a gap to the rest, the fight continued for seventh place, with riders regularly switching positions, with Keyes taking that seventh spot on the last lap and holding it until the end then.

Speaking after the race Kevin said: "P7 in today's race in tricky conditions and a bit of a gamble with set-up as it was our only wet session of the weekend, but my team G&S Racing Kawasaki worked really hard as always and I can’t thank them enough."

"It was great to have my sponsor Frank Smith and his family of FJS Plant at the track this weekend, and I really hope they enjoyed the weekend."

Next up in three weeks time for Kevin Keyes is round 6 in Snetterton. Follow Kevin Keyes Racing or Kevin Keyes Supporters Club on social media for all updates.