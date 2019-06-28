Offaly woman in Irish Rugby 7s squad for France tournament this weekend

Ireland Women’s 7s Coach Stan McDowell has named Tullamore star Megan Burns in his 13-player squad ahead of this weekend’s Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix in Marcoussis, France.

Lucy Mulhall returns to captain the side in the first round of the Grand Prix Series, which serves as the seeding tournament for the European Olympic Qualifier which takes place in Kazan, Russia on the 13th-14th July.

Ireland’s Pool C opponents on Day 1 are Scotland, Italy and Spain.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, McDowell said: "It’s set to be a very competitive tournament in Marcoussis, with all the teams involved aware of the Olympic Qualification seedings ahead of Kazan."

"The squad have been aware of the significance of this tournament for some time and I am sure they have a real focus on delivering a good performance this weekend."

The tournament, which will be live streamed on RugbyEurope.tv, is the first of two tournaments that make up the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series.

The second leg takes place in Kharkiv, Ukraine on July 20-21, the weekend after the Olympic Qualifier.

IRELAND WOMEN'S 7s Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Anna McGann (UCD & Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum) Captain

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)