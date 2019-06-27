Fixture details confirmed for Offaly's U20 Leinster semi-final

Offaly are looking forward to a home semi-final next week in the Bord Gais Energy Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship after taking the scalp of Dublin last night.

Offaly prevailed by one point on a 1-29 to 2-25 scoreline after the epic encounter at Parnell Park, setting up a home semi-final with Wexford.

Offaly will play that game next Wednesday, July 3 at O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

The game has a 7.30pm throw-in time.

‬The winner will have a crack at Kilkenny or Galway in the final.