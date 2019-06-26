Lowry's odds slashed for British and Irish Open success

Shane Lowry has a very busy July coming up as he is set to play on home soil in both the Irish and British Open Championships.

The Offaly man missed the cut at the Masters but more recently finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the Canadian Open this month before making the weekend at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Lowry also finished in a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship, a run of results that have seen the Offaly native climb back up to 35th in the world.

The 32-year old is on the end of some local support ahead of next week’s Irish Open at Lahinch as his odds on winning the trophy for a second time have been cut into 12/1 from 20/1.

Just two weeks later, top golfers from around the world will gather at Royal Portrush in Antrim for the Open Championship and BoyleSports have priced up Lowry to win both competitions at 350/1 along with a Top 5 in both at 33/1 and 12/1 for two Top 10 finishes.

Lowry has claimed that he has played his best golf ever this year since turning pro in 2009. The former Irish Open champion, who has one victory this season already when landing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, is 50/1 to break his major duck by becoming the Open champion next month.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s an exciting few weeks for Irish fans of golf as they can enjoy both the Irish and British Open Championships at either end of the island. Shane Lowry is always a popular choice with local punters, who have now backed him into 12/1 from 20/1 to win a second Irish Open to go with his heroic win as an amateur ten years ago”.

Shane Lowry Irish and British Open Double Specials:

To Win Both – 350/1

Top 5 Both – 33/1

Top 10 Both – 12/1