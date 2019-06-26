Star Tullamore athlete on Irish team for Youth Olympics in Baku

An Offaly-based athlete from Mountmellick who runs for the Tullamore Harriers nd goes to school in Portlaoise is set to wear the Irish colours at the European Youth Olympics.

Ava O’Connor of Knightstown, Mountmellick and Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise is one of the talented young athletes chosen to represent Ireland in July in the 1500m The European Youth Olympics (EYOFs) will take place in Baku from Sunday, July 21 to Saturday, August 24.

The Tullamore Harriers athlete was on the team Athletics Ireland that will travel to Azerbaijan to take part in the Baku 2019 Summer Olympic Festival.

Ava has had a very successful year to date and is continually improving her personal best in both the 1500m and 800m events.

Ava is coached by Damian Lawlor and the endurance crew in Tullamore Harriers.