Offaly U20 hurling team named for tonight's Leinster clash with Dublin

The Offaly U20 hurling team has been named for the Leinster quarter-final clash with Dublin in Parnell Park this evening.

Shinrone fill the first two spots on the team with Eamonn Cleary between the sticks and Dara Maher lining out at cornerback. He'll be joined in the fullback line by Ross Ravenhill and Ryan Hogan.

Ciaran Burke, Conor Butler and Killian Sampson line out at halfback while the impressive duo of Cathal Kiely and David Nally form an imposing midfield partnership.

John Murphy of Ballinamere and Conor Langton of Clodiagh Gaels flanks Seir Kieran's Barry Kealey in the half-forward line.

Leading the scoring charge will be Cillian Ryan, Joey Keenaghan and Brian Duignan, son of All-Ireland winner and Sunday Game commentator Michael Duignan.

The game throws in at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, in Parnell Park, Dublin.