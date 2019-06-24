Offaly athletics report (June 24)

AMBROSE HICKEY MEMORIAL 5K

Naomh Mhuire Ac hosted the annual Ambrose Hickey Memorial 5k on a perfect evening for running on Friday last. 364 athletes from the county and far beyond, gathered to race the one looped course with some super race times posted. This race is the 7th race of the Offaly 5k Road Race series and with an increase of over 100 on last year’s entries for this race, it is a testament of the continued success of the 2019 race series.

Naomh Mhuire Ac put on an excellent race with an abundance of friendly enthusiastic marshals on the full 5k loop. Anyone who knows anything about Naomh Mhuire Ac will confirm that the club members support every local race and not with just a few in the maroon and white singlet lining out, but usually with up to 30 or 40 athletes supporting each race!

So well done to all involved in the club and to all who organised the 5k. Brian Conroy (Clane Ac) was a clear winner of the race with a very impressive time of 15.17. Tony O’Reilly (Portlaoise AC) was 2nd in 16.09 and Derek Nugent (Ferbane AC) 3rd in 16.17.

1st lady was Sorcha Maloney (Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC) with a super time of 17.58, Michelle Kenny (Leevale AC) was 2nd in 18.09 and 3rd was Pauline Curley (Tullamore Harriers) in 18. 28.

AGE Group winners:

1st Junior: Tara McEvoy and Michael Murphy, both Tullamore Harriers.

1st 040: Denise Egan (Ferbane AC) and Jimmy Coughlan (Naomh Mhuire

AC).

1st o45: Monica Corcoran(Michaels AC) and Sean Murphy (Trim AC).

1st o50: Rita Daly (Tullamore Harriers ) and Aengus Burke (Portlaoise AC).

1st o60: Eileen Kenny (Mullingar Ac) and George Webb.

1st o70: Bobby King (St. Coco’s Ac).

Full Results:

Full Results:

1 Brian Conroy Clane AC 0:15:17,

2 Tony Reilly Portlaoise AC 0:16:09,

3 Derek Nugent Ferbane A.C. 0:16:17,

4 Paul Buckley Ferbane A.C. 0:16:21,

5 Stephan Hunter St Abbens 0:16:29,

6 Sean Murphy Trim AC 0:16:38,

7 Mark Carroll Mullingar 0:16:42,,

8 Mark Donegan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:16:56,

9 Jimmy Coughlan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:16:58,

10 David Staunton Clara A.C. 0:16:59,

11 Padraig Berry Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:01

12 Paul Conlon Ferbane A.C. 0:17:07,

13 Michael Murphy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:12,

14 Darren Bermingham Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:17:17,

15 Gary Flannery Ferbane A.C. 0:17:16,

16 Michael Murphy Jnr Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:24,

17 Fergal Leonard Clara A.C. 0:17:32,

18 Darragh Rigney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:37,

19 Marek Filipiak Edenderry A.C. 0:17:39,

20 Kevin Looby Clara A.C. 0:17:39,,

21 Mark McGee Trim AC 0:17:53

22 Jonathan Dunne Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:17:57,

23 Sorcha Moloney Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District Athletics Club

0:17:58,

24 Aengus Burke Portlaoise AC 0:17:59,

25 Enda Markey Trim AC 0:17:59,

26 Ger Cleary Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:18:01,

27 Patrick Mc Carthy Ballyskenach A.C. 0:18:08,

28 Michelle Kenny Leevale AC 0:18:09,

29 Adam Toner 0:18:11,

30 Liam Byrne Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:16,

31 Leslie Buckley Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:18,

32 Pauline Curley Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:23,

33 Rory Farrell Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:26,

34 Nicky Dunne Birr A.C. 0:18:27,

35 Michelle Cox Newbridge AC 0:18:34,

36 Alan Heffernan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:36,

37 Liam Coughlan Banagher A.C. 0:18:39,

38 Denise Egan Ferbane A.C. 0:18:40,

39 Dervish Bartlett Birr A.C. 0:18:45,

40 Ethan Dunican Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:50,

41 Aidan Egan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:18:52,

42 Kenneth Smith 0:19:01,

43 Rob Maunsell Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:04,

44 Joe Teehan 0:19:00,

45 Linda Conroy 0:19:08,

46 Geoff Griffith Clara A.C. 0:19:08,

47 George Webb 0:19:09,

48 John Leahy Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:19:08,

49 John Donegan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:12,

50 Fionnan Minnock Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:,13,

51 Basil Cronin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:12,

52 Brian O'Connell St Micheal AC 0:19:16,

53 Francis Connolly Ferbane A.C. 0:19:19,

54 Barry Harten Trim AC 0:19:22,

55 Monica Corcaran 0:19:30,

56 John Fallon Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:19:29,

57 Joe Carroll Ferbane A.C. 0:19:32,

58 Nita Mc Loughlin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:32,

59 Mark Evans Edenderry A.C. 0:19:30,

60 Gary Moynihan Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:19:30,

61 Dermot Brereton 0:19:35,

62 Peter Bennett Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:40,

63 Gavin Dunne Clara A.C. 0:19:41,

64 Evelyn Herlihy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:42,

65 Dave Dunican Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:42,

66 Jennifer Burke Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:43,

67 Lisa Barrett Ferbane A.C. 0:19:42,

68 Lynn Mooney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:45,

69 Andrey Bracken Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:19:44,

70 John O Connell Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:46,

71 Danny Halford 0:19:50,

72 Johnny Feery Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:19:55,

73 Darren Young Mountmellick 0:19:58,

74 Stephen Burns 0:19:45,

75 Deirdre O Reilly 0:20:02,

76 Eugene O Dea Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:13,

77 Peter Maguire Edenderry A.C. 0:20:12,

78 Fred Webb 0:20:14,

79 Padraig Sheil Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:20:16,

80 Pat Mellsop Birr A.C. 0:20:15,

81 Brendan McAuliffe 0:20:07,

82 Sean Reynolds Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:20,

83 Nathan Mcintyre Ferbane AC 0:20:22,

84 Elysia McCormack Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:24,

85 Denise Coghill Ferbane A.C. 0:20:25,

86 Vincent Devery Ferbane A.C. 0:20:29,

87 Richard Hickey Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:20:34,

88 Deema Feehan Ferbane A.C. 0:20:40,

89 Micheal Maher Ballyskenach A.C. 0:20:37,

90 John Gray 0:20:42,

91 Sean Spollen Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:37,

92 Finian Mc Dermott Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:39,

93 Declan Milne Birr A.C. 0:20:47,

94 Chris Daly 0:20:43,

95 Tim Camon Ferbane A.C. 0:20:48,

96 Rita Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:48,

97 Diarmuid Herlihy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:20:49,

98 Liam Murphy 0:20:49,

99 Dermot Murray Na Fianna AC 0:20:56,

100 Shane Murphy Banagher A.C. 0:20:55,

101 Gary Guilfoyle Clara A.C. 0:21:08,,

102 Dympna Fox Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:06,

103 John Stevenson 0:21:01,

104 Gerry Minnock Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:08,

105 James Donoghue Edenderry A.C. 0:21:07,

106 Ursula O Reilly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:13,

107 Jonathan Geraghty Rhode A.C. 0:21:11,

108 Paddy Donoghue Birr A.C. 0:21:00,

109 Evan Lynam Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:18,

110 Oran Buckley Ferbane A.C. 0:21:18

111 Eugene Ryan Ballyskenach A.C. 0:21:23

112 William Maher Ballyskenach A.C. 0:21:24

113 Mark Brady Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:28

114 Carmel Murray Birr A.C. 0:21:27,

115 James Duffin Athlone/Moate Running Club 0:21:30,

116 Ciara Moran 0:21:30,

117 Joe Brophy Birr A.C. 0:21:23,

118 Martina Moore Ferbane A.C. 0:21:29,

119 Mark Cleary 0:21:34,

120 Daniel Power 0:21:26,

121 Quentin McCann Kilcormac Killoughey A.C.0:21:40,

122 Peter O’Brien Ferbane A.C. 0:21:36,

123 Brendan Maher 0:21:30,

124 Donal Gunnell Ballyskenach A.C. 0:21:38,

125 Liam Ryan Ballyskenach A.C. 0:21:40,

126 Donal Heagney 0:21:48,

127 Peter Ormond Ballyskenach A.C. 0:21:52,

128 Janelle Flanagan Gowran Clara A.C. 0:21:55,

129 Anita Maguire Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:21:59,

130 Mary F Daly Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:21:57

131 Barry Dully Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:21:58,

132 Gareth Connolly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:03,

133 Dwayne O'Reilly Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC 0:22:04,

134 Niamh Dowling St. Coca's A.C. 0:22:04,

135 Grainne Butler St. Coca's A.C. 0:22:06,

136 Rachel Donegan Tullamore Harriers 0:22:12,

137 Declan Kilmurray Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:13,

138 David Walsh 0:22:03,

139 Finbar Redmond 0:22:17,

140 David Mcgloughlin Ballyskenach A.C. 0:22:20,

141 Sandra Fitzpatrick Portlaoise AC 0:22:23,

142 Eileen Kenny Mullingar 0:22:20,

143 Eamonn Dooley Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:22:12,

144 Catriona Daly Ferbane A.C. 0:22:23,

145 Sinead Fadden Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:27,

146 Michael Guinan Ferbane A.C. 0:22:29,

147 Dave Scanlon Mountmellick 0:22:21,

148 Aileen Flynn Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:22:29,

149 Una Mullen Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:34,

150 Shane Hall 0:22:34,

151 Gearòid Oman 0:22:34,

152 Ollie Kearney Donadea ac 0:22:38,

153 Sean Coonan Banagher A.C. 0:22:42,

154 Damien Kehoe Edenderry A.C. 0:22:44,

155 Matt Flanagan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:47,

156 Marie Sweeney Birr A.C. 0:22:46,

157 Simon Byrne 0:22:41,

158 Tracey Kinnarney Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:48,

159 Ger Flannery Banagher A.C. 0:22:48,

160 Matt Corcoran Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:53,

161 David King 0:22:48,

162 James Daly Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:22:53,

163 Amanda Owens Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:22:53,

164 Paula Burchell Donadea Running Club 0:22:56,

165 Charlotte Pup Donadea Running Club 0:22:56,

166 Elaine Cuskelly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:22:56,

167 Sean Dooley Birr A.C. 0:22:48,

168 Marie Donegan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:02,

169 Shay Evans Edenderry A.C. 0:23:00,

170 Emer Guilfoyle Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:01,

171 Ger Bererton Ballyskenach A.C. 0:23:01,

172 Mary Galvin Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:11,

173 Helena Buckley Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:10,

174 Joe Wrafter Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:14,

175 Ger Woods Banagher A.C. 0:23:10,

176 Paula lowry Birr A.C. 0:23:16,

177 Shane Cleary Naomh Mhuire A.C.0:23:16,

178 Lorna Hall Birr A.C. 0:23:22,

179 Olive Geraghty Naomh Mhuire A.C.0:23:22,

180 Brian Feehan Birr A.C. 0:23:21

181 Dessie Dolan Clara A.C. 0:23:27

182 Imelda Coughlan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:37

183 Emma Hart Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:32,

184 Ian King Birr A.C. 0:23:29,

185 David Goode Clara A.C. 0:23:31

186 Patricia Flynn Birr A.C. 0:23:36

187 Trevor Phillips Clara A.C. 0:23:32,

188 Gary Devine Clara A.C. 0:23:33,

189 Noel Horan Ferbane A.C. 0:23:35,

190 Justin Colgan 0:23:31,

191 Tara McEvoy Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:45,

192 Paschal Naughton Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:23:48,

193 Peadar Farrell Naomh Ciaran AC 0:24:00,

194 Nicola Connolly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:23:55,

195 Brian Daly 0:23:55,

196 Anne Mccormack Ballyskenach A.C. 0:23:54,

197 Bobby King St Cocas AC 0:24:03,

198 Freda McNamee Naomh Mhuire A.C.0:24:01,

199 Lisa O Connor Ferbane A.C. 0:24:01,

200 Breda King Birr A.C. 0:24:06,

201 Gemma Loftus Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:24:13,

202 Bernard O Grady Birr A.C. 0:24:10,

203 Lisa Cantwell Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:16,

204 Tracey Stewart Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:22,

205 Conor Brereton Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:22,

206 Joe White Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:24:24,

207 Patrick English 0:24:21,

208 Patricia Doolan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:27,

209 Mick Kenny Birr A.C. 0:24:27,

210 Patrick Hill Ferbane A.C. 0:24:32,

211 Tracey Cuddy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:38,

212 Sean Quinn Ballyskenach A.C. 0:24:37,

213 Eveleen Russell Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:42,

214 Enda Dunne 0:24:42,

215 Larry Rigney 100 Marathon Club Ireland 0:24:35,

216 Mark Lowry Clara A.C. 0:24:51,

217 Clare Smale Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:24:48,

218 Amanda Weldon St Micheal AC 0:24:42,

219 Colm Flynn Mountmellick 0:24:36,

220 Declan Cullen Edenderry A.C. 0:24:45,

221 Declan Coughlan Ferbane A.C. 0:24:48,

222 Michelle Davis Ballyskenach A.C. 0:24:49,

223 Ciarán Chambers Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:45,

224 Laura Galvin Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:24:53,

225 Karen Smyth Ballyskenach A.C. 0:24:56,

226 Fionula Shannon Ballyskenach A.C. 0:25:01,

227 Fallen Conlon Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:07,

228 Eddie Kayne Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:11,

229 John Mcgowan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:20,

230 Martina Lydon Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:27,

231 John Bennett Ferbane A.C. 0:25:24,

232 Jim Quinn Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:25:40,

233 Deirdre Reilly Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:25:38,

234 Micheal Hyland Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:28,

235 Susan Kirwan Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:25:40,

236 Charles Malone Rhode A.C. 0:25:30,

237 Tina Devine Clara A.C. 0:25:34,

238 John Hanley Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:32,

239 Carrie Goode Clara A.C. 0:25:35,

240 Bobby Tierney Banagher A.C. 0:25:44,

241 Aoife Tierney Banagher A.C. 0:25:44,

242 Dorles Draper Ballyskenach A.C. 0:25:42,

243 Mag Daly Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:25:48,

244 Paddy Dempsey St Micheal AC 0:25:58,

245 Olive Mannion Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:25:55,

246 Marian Buckley Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:25:53,

247 Lisa Flynn Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:26:09,

248 Jill Lawless 0:26:15,

249 Lucia Coghlan Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:26:13,

250 Louise Dunne Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:26:15,

251 Carol Glennon Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:26:21,

252 Mary Daly Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:26:20,

253 Denise Mc Namara Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:26:23,

254 Clare Conway Rhode A.C. 0:26:26,

255 John Culleton Ballyskenach AC 0:26:30,

256 Bob Flynn 0:26:46,

257 Grainne Keating Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:26:41,

258 Liam Dunne 0:17:45,,

259 John Troy 0:26:41,

260 Helen Chambers Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:26:45,

261 Aisling Farrell Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:26:46,

262 Brendan Minnock Clara A.C. 0:26:59,

263 Tanya Whelehan 0:27:07,

264 Dave Kavanagh Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:27:06,

265 Ciaran O Hurmoltaigh Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:27:18,

266 Gary Moore Rhode A.C. 0:27:09,

267 Niamh McKernan Birr A.C. 0:27:06,

268 Joseph Dempsey Birr A.C. 0:27:09,

269 Emma Ryan Ballyskenach A.C. 0:27:18,

270 Margaret Whittaker 0:27:24,

271 Martin Kierans Rhode A.C. 0:27:19,

272 Richard Dunne 0:27:30,

273 Susan Troy Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:27:29,

274 Ann Sheridan Ferbane A.C. 0:27:39,

275 Rebecca Rushe Ferbane A.C. 0:27:50,

276 JJ Stapleton St Micheal AC 0:27:44,

277 Angela Lynch Ballyskenach A.C. 0:27:44,

278 Angela Lambe 0:27:50,

279 Mary Kennedy Birr A.C. 0:27:49,

280 Rachelena Tooher Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:27:45,

281 Maria Bartlett Birr A.C. 0:27:49,

282 Carol Kennedy Birr A.C. 0:27:50,

283 Louise Mc Evoy Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:27:56,

284 Declan Murray Birr A.C. 0:28:02,

285 Noel Browne Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:28:11,

286 Noreen Flynn 0:28:07,

287 Jim Langan Tullamore Harriers A.C. 0:28:22,

288 Patrick Guinan Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:28:10,

289 Keily Cantwell Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC 0:28:28,

290 Carol Flynn Ferbane A.C. 0:28:24,

291 Marian Bracken 0:28:13,

292 Deirdre Wynne Ferbane A.C. 0:28:24,

293 Roisin Dillon None 0:28:14,

294 Emma Kerrigan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:22,

295 Edel Farrell Edenderry A.C. 0:28:23,

296 Martina Buckley Ferbane A.C. 0:28:30,

297 Catherine Galvin Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:27,

298 Paula Collins Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:29,

299 Paula Colton Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:28:42,

300 Teresa Gillespie Naomh Ciaran A.C. 0:28:55,

301 Joanne Burke 0:28:39,

302 Maureen Obrien 0:28:50,

303 Ann Egan Birr A.C. 0:28:46,

304 Fionnuala Dolan Clara A.C. 0:28:54,

305 Claire Bracken Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:28:51,

306 Nicola Mahon Birr A.C. 0:28:59,

307 Ann O Meara Ballyskenach A.C. 0:29:02,

308 Marie Harte Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:29:07,

309 Owen Scully 0:28:59,

310 Eoghan Hyland Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:29:03,

311 Enda Scully Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC 0:29:03,

312 Mary Scully Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC 0:29:04,

313 Aine Colgan Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:29:15,

314 Deirdre Oman 0:29:24,

315 Carmel Ormond Ballyskenach A.C. 0:29:30,

316 Stella Moran 0:29:25,

317 Ann Scally Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:29:27,

318 Laura Molloy Clara A.C. 0:29:28,

319 Emma Quinn Clara A.C. 0:29:51,

320 Edel Quinn Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:29:55,

321 Georgina Bracken Clara A.C. 0:29:59,

322 Caroline Comerford Birr A.C. 0:29:57,

323 Muireann Leonard 0:30:18,

324 Regina Cleary Kilcormac Killoughey A.C 0:30:02,

325 Karen Spollen 0:30:19,

326 Nuala Brerton 0:30:22,

327 Anne Quinn Edenderry A.C. 0:30:33,

328 Sherlene Brophy Birr A.C. 0:30:27,

329 Edel Rabbitte Clara A.C. 0:30:32,

330 Lia Evans Edenderry A.C. 0:30:39,

331 Caroline Halloran Edenderry A.C. 0:30:52,

332 N.N. 3817 0:30:51,

333 Kathleen Delaney Birr A.C. 0:31:00,

334 Orla Kane Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC 0:31:03,

335 Catherine Maher Ballyskenach A.C. 0:31:10,

336 Charlie Conroy Rhode A.C. 0:31:28,

337 Sean Goodings 0:31:29,

338 Lavinia Goodings Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:31:30,

339 Nicola Minnock Clara A.C. 0:31:34,

340 Nicola Landy Ballyskenach A.C. 0:31:38,

341 Olive Tierney Clara A.C. 0:31:40,

342 Noelle O Donoghue Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:31:57,

343 Deirdre Mccabe Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:31:58,

344 Kathleen Mcgloughlin Ballyskenach A.C. 0:32:14,

345 Frances Murphy Ballyskenach AC 0:32:12,

346 Deirdre Henchy Edenderry A.C. 0:32:23,

347 Aggie Darcy Naomh Mhuire A.C. 0:32:29,

348 Shane McDonnell 0:32:57,

349 Sharon McDonnell 0:32:58,

350 Christy Creagh Mullingar Harriers 0:33:13,

351 Tetiana Shpuryk Birr A.C. 0:33:24,

352 Dominic Goodings 0:33:55,

353 Bronagh Goodings 0:33:36,

354 Roisin Byrne 0:35:39,

355 Caroline Smyth Edenderry AC 0:36:39,

356 Therese Flynn 0:36:52,

357 Ashling Farrell 0:36:55,

358 Josephine Mccann Edenderry A.C. 0:36:55,

359 Aoife Bagnall 0:37:01,

360 Noel Gorman Edenderry A.C. 0:38:19,

361 Martina Mc Namee 0:38:11,

362 Kate O Neill Edenderry A.C. 0:38:30,

363 Andy Masterson Birr A.C. 1:28:09,

364 Elaine Masterson Birr A.C. 1:28:09.

Well done all.

Offaly Senior/Masters Track & Field

On July 11, the annual Offaly Senior and Master Track & Field Championships will be held in Tullamore Harriers Stadium. Further details and timetable to be published but it is hoped this championship is well supported by all Athletic Clubs in the county. There are many clubs who cannot compete in track and field competitions due to lack of facilities so athletes should take advantage of having excellent facilities on our doorstep in Tullamore Harriers. Please contact club captains for further details.

Fixtures:

July

Thursday, July 11 –Offaly Track and Field Championships, 7pm Tullamore Harriers.

Sunday, July 21 – Edenderry 10 mile – Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 3.

August

Friday, August 2 – Birr AC 5k – 7:30pm - Offaly Race Series

Saturday, August 31 – Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon –Offaly Middle Distance Challenge Race 4