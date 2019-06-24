Date, time and venue confirmed for Offaly v Laois qualifier clash

Offaly will play neighbours Laois at O'Moore Park next Saturday evening in Round 3 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

The fixture has been confirmed by the GAA and will have a 7pm throw-in next Saturday, June 29 at the Portlaoise venue.

John Maughan's men booked their place in this morning's draw by way of a 3-17 to 0-15 win over Sligo in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Laois made their way to Round 3 after a 1-13 to 0-12 on-the-road win over Derry on Saturday.

Laois will have home advantage in O'Moore Park and will be buoyant having beaten Offaly already this season in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The other Round 3 ties are:

Mayo v Armagh

Kildare v Tyrone

Westmeath v Clare