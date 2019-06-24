Offaly GAA clarifies venue confusion over Laois All-Ireland qualifier

Offaly GAA has confirmed some confusion surrounding the venue for their All-Ireland Round 3 qualifier clash with Laois this weekend.

John Maughan's men were drawn to play neighbours Laois in Round 3 this morning with Laois being handed home advantage as the first team out of the pot.

Laois were initially drawn to play Westmeath in the third fixture but with rules barring repeat fixtures, Laois were plucked from that tie and put into a mouth-watering contest with Offaly.

Some confusion arose on social media over a longstanding home/away arrangement in place between Offaly and Laois GAA.

It was suggested that the last qualifier game played between the counties in 2006 was played in Portlaoise under the agreement, however, an Offaly GAA spokesperson has moved to clarify the situation.

A spokesperson said: "The home/away agreement with Laois and Offaly doesn't apply to qualifiers and the game will be in Portlaoise."

On the pitch, Offaly booked their place in this morning's draw by way of a 3-17 to 0-15 win over Sligo in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Laois made their way to Round 3 after a 1-13 to 0-12 on-the-road win over Derry on Saturday.

Laois will have home advantage in O'Moore Park and will be buoyant having beaten Offaly already this season in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The game will most likely take place next Saturday, June 29.

The other Round 3 ties are:

Mayo v Armagh

Kildare v Tyrone

Westmeath v Clare