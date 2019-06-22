Rampant Offaly hammer Carlow in Leinster U-20 Football Championship

A rampant Offaly team hammered Carlow in the opening round of the Eirgrid Leinster U-20 Football Championship in Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday conceding just six scores in the process.

Carlow 2-4 Offaly 3-22

Recent winners of the inaugural Liam O'Connor Cup, Offaly continued their fine recent form scoring 3-22 in total with an incredible 3-20 coming from play.

Offaly scored the first two points of the game before Carlow hit back with a goal but Offaly never wavered and had 2-15 on the board before Carlow added to their early score.

Cian Johnson, Cian Farrell, Jack Bryant and Ciaran Donnelly all got points before Kevin McDermott struck for Offaly's opening goal after 21 minutes to give Offaly a 2-11 to 1-0 lead.

McDermott, Jack O'Brien, Cian Farrell and Cathal Donoghue added further points before Cian Johnson rattled the net to give Offaly a 2-15 to 1-0 lead approaching half-time.

Carlow did respond with a second goal before the break from Andrew Kehoe but Offaly hit a point to lead by 2-16 to 2-0 at the break. The home side were also reduced to 14 men before the break when Conor Doyle was dismissed.

Carlow finally got their first two points of the game on the restart but Offaly kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end and led by 2-19 to 2-4 after 48 minutes.

Offaly dominated the closing stages and added another 1-3 to their total with substitute Aaron Brazil getting the third goal.

Offaly will now go on to face Meath in the Leinster quarter-final on Tuesday, July 2