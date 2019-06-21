Johnson returns as Offaly U20s name serious team for Leinster opener

Declan Kelly has named his Offaly U20 football team for the county's Leinster Championship opener against Carlow on Saturday, June 22, at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

Cian Johnson returns from injury to take his place in the full-forward line after missing the latter stages of the pre-season Liam O'Connor Cup competition which Offaly won with four wins from four games.

Cian Farrell has been named at centre-forward having scored 1-11 in the team's final Liam O'Connor Cup game against neighbours Westmeath.

At the other end of the pitch, Jack Cullinan will mind the nets while Adam Bolger, Aidan Bracken and Clive Keena form his first line of defence.

Ciaran Donnelly, Ed Bennett and captain Jack O'Brien make up the half-back line with Jack McEvoy partnering Cathal Donoghue in midfield.

Seanie Farrell joins Shane O'Toole Greene and the in-form Cian Farrell at half-forward with Cian Johnson, Jack Bryant and Kevin McDermott forming a potent full-forward line.

The game in Round 1 of the Leinster U20 Football Championship takes place at 1.45pm on Saturday, June 22, at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.