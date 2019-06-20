Offaly team to face Sligo in Qualifier in O'Connor Park named

Offaly football boss John Maughan and his management team of Kevin Guing and Gerry O’Malley have named their side to play Sligo in Round 2 of the Senior Football Qualifiers.

And the management team have kept faith with the starting 15 that saw off London in the opening round.



Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney and David Dempsey make up the full-back line in front of Shamrocks' Paddy Dunican.

Niall Darby captains the side from the half-back line alongside Johnny Moloney and Cian Donohoe.

Eoin Carroll and Peter Cunningham continue in midfield with Kilmacud's Shane Horan alongside Anton Sullivan and Cathal Mangan in the half-forward line. Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee and Ruairi McNamee will start in the full-forward line

The game takes place at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park at 2pm on Sunday, June 23.

The Offaly team to take on Sligo: