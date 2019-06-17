Offaly racer suffers devastating fall in British Championships race

Offaly motorcycle racer Kevin Keyes endured a tough weekend as he fell during the latest race in the Bennetts British Superbikes championships.

Racing was at Brands Hatch Circuit last weekend with free practice and qualifying hit with hiccups for Kevin as he qualified in 11th spot for Sunday's race.

With the qualifying session over the team yet again got to work on Keyes’s bike, completely changing the bikes front brake set-up.

Keyes got a short chance to try those changes during Sunday morning's 8-minute warm-up session. Everything seemed to have been improved, with him finishing in 3rd position.

The 14-lap race started in torrential rain at the track, but it didn’t deter Keyes. After the first lap he had jumped from 11th to 5th and was fighting among the top 6 over the next few laps.

Disaster struck for Kevin when on the 5th lap he got caught by the wet track and both him and the bike hit the ground. He could have rejoined the race, but BSB rules do not allow any fallers to rejoin their race.

So, it was an early finish for Keyes, not what was deserved after all the hard work put in over the weekend, but he will regroup and be back fighting stronger back again in Knockhill in two weeks time.

Afterwards Kevin said: “Unfortunately we crashed out of today's race while in P6 sitting with the leading group comfortably, not ideal for the championship but things move on."

"I just want to apologise to my team and all my sponsors. A huge thanks to my whole team at G&S Racing Kawasaki for all their efforts."

"I'm really looking forward to getting up to Scotland in two weeks time for Knockhill."