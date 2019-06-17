Offaly greyhound moves step closer to English Derby final

Another very strong finish from the Paddy Guilfoyle trained Skywalker Logan was enough to secure third spot in the fourth quarter-final of the English Greyhound Derby on Saturday night last, June 15.

In doing so, the Moneygall-trained dog booked his place in the draw for the semi-finals next weekend.

It was a great night for Irish-trained dogs with six Irish dogs qualifying for next weekend's semi-finals.

Dorotas Wildcat is the current 11/4 favourite with Skywalker Logan priced around 8/1 for outright honours but he faces a really tough battle next weekend if he is to qualify or the final.

Trap draws for next weeks semi-finals are:

1st Semi Final

1 Droopys Expert

2 Magical Bale

3 Dorotas Wildcat

4 Ballyanne Sim

5 Priceless Blake

6 King Sheeran

2nd Semi Final

1 Skywalker Logan

2 Queen Beyonce

3 Clonbrien Prince

4 Roxholme Glory

5 Ballymac Tas

6 Jaytee Taylor



