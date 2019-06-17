Offaly greyhound moves step closer to English Derby final
Pat Guilfoyle and Skywalker Logan
Another very strong finish from the Paddy Guilfoyle trained Skywalker Logan was enough to secure third spot in the fourth quarter-final of the English Greyhound Derby on Saturday night last, June 15.
In doing so, the Moneygall-trained dog booked his place in the draw for the semi-finals next weekend.
It was a great night for Irish-trained dogs with six Irish dogs qualifying for next weekend's semi-finals.
Dorotas Wildcat is the current 11/4 favourite with Skywalker Logan priced around 8/1 for outright honours but he faces a really tough battle next weekend if he is to qualify or the final.
Trap draws for next weeks semi-finals are:
1st Semi Final
1 Droopys Expert
2 Magical Bale
3 Dorotas Wildcat
4 Ballyanne Sim
5 Priceless Blake
6 King Sheeran
2nd Semi Final
1 Skywalker Logan
2 Queen Beyonce
3 Clonbrien Prince
4 Roxholme Glory
5 Ballymac Tas
6 Jaytee Taylor
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on