THROWBACK THURSDAY: Offaly's current football captain getting his hands on some silverware

Offaly football is having a good spell in 2019, having survived in Division 3, come within two points of Meath in the Leinster Championship, and secured an opening round qualifier win over London.

The U20s also started their year on the right foot by winning the Liam O'Connor Cup.

For our Throwback Thursday today, we're going back to the day current captain Niall Darby was leading his school to Cumann na mBunscoil success.

Gerry Hickey was on hand to present the trophy to the Rhode youngster on the day as Ballybryan won the Division 4 shield final.