This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (June 13-16)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Thursday, June 13
Durrow v Kilclonfert 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Durrow
Friday, June 14
Gracefield v Ferbane 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Gracefield
Edenderry v Cappincur 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Edenderry
Beal Atha Chomair v Bracknagh 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Ballycumber
Shamrocks v Doon 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Mucklagh
Sunday, June 16
Shinrone v Birr 12:00 Brosna press Division 3 hurling league Semi-Final Crinkle Declan Cooke
Rhode v Tullamore 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Rhode Noel Cooney
Raheen v Tubber 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Geashill Fergal Smyth
Walsh Island v Durrow 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Walsh Island Paurig Gallagher
Daingean v St Rynagh’s 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Daingean Ciaran Groome
Shannonbridge v Ferbane 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Shannonbridge Martin Walsh
Gracefield v Beal Atha Chomair 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Gracefield Bill Glennon
Ballycommon v Ballyfore 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Ballycommon John Longworth
