This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (June 13-16)

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Thursday, June 13

Durrow v Kilclonfert 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Durrow

Friday, June 14

Gracefield v Ferbane 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Gracefield

Edenderry v Cappincur 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Edenderry

Beal Atha Chomair v Bracknagh 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Ballycumber

Shamrocks v Doon 20:00 Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Mucklagh

Sunday, June 16

Shinrone v Birr 12:00 Brosna press Division 3 hurling league Semi-Final Crinkle Declan Cooke

Rhode v Tullamore 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League Rhode Noel Cooney

Raheen v Tubber 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Geashill Fergal Smyth

Walsh Island v Durrow 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Walsh Island Paurig Gallagher

Daingean v St Rynagh’s 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Daingean Ciaran Groome

Shannonbridge v Ferbane 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Shannonbridge Martin Walsh

Gracefield v Beal Atha Chomair 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Gracefield Bill Glennon

Ballycommon v Ballyfore 12:00 Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Ballycommon John Longworth