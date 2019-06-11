Offaly man starts against Italy in U20 World Championships

Birr's Michael Milne has been named in the Ireland U20 team for their U20 Rugby World Championships clash with Italy on Wednesday.

Head Coach Noel McNamara has confirmed the starting 15 to take on Italy in his side’s final Pool B game of the World Rugby U20 World Championships with Leinster starlet Milne named in the pack.

The game takes place at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe, kicking off at 2.30pm (Irish time).

The side, sponsored by PwC, sees a number of changes from the side that lost out to Australia on Saturday. In the front-row, Milne will be joined by Josh Wycherley and John McKee.

Thomas Aherne comes into the second-row alongside Ryan Baird. The back-row consists of David McCann, Ciaran Booth and Azur Allison.

Colm Reilly starts at scrum-half alongside Ben Healy who lines out at out-half. Cormac Foley is named at centre alongside Liam Turner who will captain the side.

The back-three sees Rob Russell and Angus Kernohan on the wings, with Jake Flannery at full-back.

John Hodnett (knee) and Stewart Moore (shoulder) have returned home due to injury and are replaced in the squad by Shannon’s Luke Clohessy and UCD’s David Ryan and they are named amongst the replacements.

Ronan Watters is following return to play protocols after a head injury sustained against Australia and is therefore not available for selection for Wednesday's game.

Ahead of the final Pool game, McNamara said: “We are proud of the effort the players put in on Saturday against Australia given the circumstances, and the character they showed throughout the contest has to be commended. We have no doubt that they will dig deep again on Wednesday against the Italians."

"Looking ahead to the game, Italy have been, and are a very good side and they showed that against England on Saturday. They have been consistently competitive at this tournament over the last number of years."

"The players are excited about the opportunity to get back out to play, and the focus is entirely on delivering a performance”.

Ireland team to play Italy:

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain

12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht

20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *

24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *

28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *



*Denotes uncapped at this level