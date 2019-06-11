Time and date confirmed for Offaly's qualifier clash with Sligo

Offaly will take on Sligo at BNM O'Connor Park on Sunday, June 23, the GAA has confirmed.

Having beaten London by 10 points in the first round of the qualifiers, John Maughan's men were drawn against another Connacht outfit in the shape of Sligo in Monday morning's draw live on RTE radio.

The GAA has now confirmed the fixture details with the game slated for 2pm on Sunday, June 23 at BNM O'Connor Park.

Offaly will be favourites with the bookies having already beaten Sligo this year in the final game of the Division 3 league campaign.