Offaly's U14 camogie finals slated for this weekend

The Offaly Buggy Coaches U14 finals will take place this weekend in Coolderry GAA.

It will be a festival of camogie with five finals throughout the day. In the 'C' Final, Kinnitty will take on Naomh Bríd will take on the top pitch at 10.30am with referee Kieran Dooley taking charge.

In the 'B Shield' Final, Lusmagh Drumcullen will face Shinrone on the lower pitch at 12.15pm with Declan Cooke refereeing that game.

In the 'B Cup' Final, last weekend's Feile quarter-finalists St Rynaghs will play Tullamore on the top pitch at 12.15pm with David McLoughlin refereeing.

A local derby will take place in the 'A Shield Final with near neighbours Birr and St Cillians going head to head on the lower pitch at 2pm. The referee for that game is Kieran Dooley.

While in the eagerly anticipated 'A Cup' Final, St Sinchills will take on Kilcormac-Killoughey, who were also knocked out in the quarter-final stages of the Feile last weekend. This game will take place on the top pitch at 2pm with Declan Cooke refereeing.