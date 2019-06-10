Galway Plate trial to take place at Kilbeggan next week

On Monday, June 17, Kilbeggan will link up with the Galway Executive with a trial race for the Galway Plate that could give a great insight into the big race. The fixture commences at 6pm with 7 races on the card.

Paddy Dunican, Manager of Kilbeggan, said: “The Galway Races are celebrating their 150th Summer Festival this year, and we are honoured to be part of their celebration with Galway Race Committee sponsoring the Galway Plate Trial Handicap Steeplechase of €30,000 at our race meeting on Monday, June 17."

"We are delighted that Galway Race Committee have chosen Kilbeggan to stage one of the two qualifying races for the tote.com Galway Plate of €300,000, which is the richest steeplechase of the summer racing season."

The Kilbeggan trial will be just under 2miles 4 furlongs and another trial race will be held in Limerick in July.

"The winners of these two races will now obtain an automatic place in thetote.com Galway Plate, provided that these horses are within the Handicap."

"This is an exciting development and should guarantee a great race. The first ever winner of the Galway Plate 150 years ago was Absentee owned by the Bell family and many great Galway Plate winners ran in Kilbeggan from the legendary great Clonsheever (winner in 1923/24), Privit (1917), to Midlands National winner Rockholm Boy in 2002, when trained by the great Michael Hourigan.

With over €110,000 in prize money at this meeting and the sponsored Carmel Way Novice Chase of €15,000 it looks like an evening of great racing. Interestingly, a number of good novice chasers have raced in Kilbeggan recently. At the last meeting Willie Mullins' Robin De Carlow won the novice chase easily (he had won a listed and Grade 3 hurdle race) and looks very useful.

The first race was won by Paddy Buns at 50/1 with Kevin Brouder his jockey getting a spare ride and he had only been bought by the owners a few weeks before. The well-bred expensive horse Cavalry Master 10/1 trained by Henry De Bromhead and owned by Gigginstown House, comfortably beat Willie Mullin’s favourite Think Positive in the bumper.

Admission for adults to the event is €15. OAPs & Students €12, Children under 16 free (free entertainment for kids). We are offering special discounts for staff, customers and friends for a group of 10 or more, Special Discounted Admission of €12 per person.

They also have their Summer Party Pack which includes; Admission Ticket, €5 Drink Voucher, €5 Food Voucher and Free Race Card at just €22 per person for a group of 10 or more. Book now at www.kilbegganraces.com.