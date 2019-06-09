Three Offaly teams in Feile na nGael Cup semi-finals today

Three Offaly teams will feature in Cup semi-finals at the Feile na nGael in Cork today after all five teams who traveled south reached their respective cup quarter-finals after strong showings in their groups.

Kilcormac/Killoughey will face Ballincollig in the Boys Division 2 Cup semi-final at 1pm.

Tullamore will face Ballyduff in the Boys Division 4 Cup semi-final at 1pm.

In the Boys Division 8 Cup semi-final, Kinnitty/Lusmagh will take on Bennettsbridge at 1pm.

In the Camogie, Kilcormac/Killoughey lost out by a point to Clonkill in the Division 2 Cup quarter-final while St Rynagh's lost out to Mallow in the Division 4 Cup quarter-final.