What Offaly need to do to avoid relegation from the Joe McDonagh Cup

With the penultimate round of games now in the books in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Joachim Kelly and his Offaly side know exactly what they need to do to avoid relegation to the third tier of the Hurling Championship next year.

In today's games, Westmeath beat Antrim by 0-29 to 0-21 and Laois defeated Kerry by 5-17 to 1-21 which means Offaly at least have the chance to avoid the drop and it is very much in their own hands.

As it stands, Laois are on top of the table on six points, Westmeath and Antrim are level on four points, Kerry are on two and Offaly have yet to register a point.

All that means that Offaly have a simple equation going into their final game with Kerry. If Offaly can win next Saturday in Austin Stack Park, they will retain their position in the Joe McDonagh Cup next year. Anything less, and they are bound for the Christy Ring Cup in 2020.

Kerry's win in the Joe McDonagh Cup came against Westmeath in Round 2 where they won by 1-21 to 2-16 in Cusack Park.

The crucial game throws in at 3pm next Saturday in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.