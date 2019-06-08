Shane Lowry well placed going into weekend in Canada despite scrappy end to second round
Shane Lowry well placed going into weekend in Canada despite shaky end to second round
Shane Lowry is well placed going into the weekend at the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour despite a scrappy end to his second round.
After an eagle on his 13th hole in the second round, the Offaly golfer was -5 for his rounf and had jumped into the lead of the tournament on -11. However after that, he dropped four shots in his next four holes to fall back from the head of the field. Included in that was a double bogey.
However Shane finished with a birdie to leave him in a tie for seventh, four shots behind joint leaders Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar.
He is back on course today at 6.20pm Irish time alongside South Korean golfer Sungjae Im.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on