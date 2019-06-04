Offaly greyhound's English Derby hopes still alive after second heat

Skywalker Logan, trained by Pat Guilfoyle in Moneygall, overcame a poor break in his second round heat of the Starsports English Greyhound Derby at Nottingham over the weekend.

After his sluggish start, he raced through the field to win in impressive fashion and keep the English derby dream alive.

Having broken the track record in the opening round Skywalker Logan was a very short priced favourite but after an initial scare, he has safely navigated his way to next Friday night's third round.

Logan is drawn in trap four next Friday but will need to be a bit slicker at traps if he is to qualify for the season showpiece.

Pat Guilfoyle who trains Skywalker Logan from his Moneygall base has already had a great start to the year winning the Irish Cesarewitch in Mullingar and will be bidding to win his second classic this year also has a dog in the final of the Produce Stakes Classic next Sunday evening in Clonmel where Grangeview Ten is drawn in trap three.

He won his semi-final in 29.15.