Offaly man on the bench for Ireland's U20 World Championship opener

Offaly man Michael Milne has been named among the replacements for Ireland's U20 World Rugby Championships opener against England on Tuesday evening, June 4.

Birr native Milne, who attended school and played with Roscrea's Cistercian College and is now at Leinster, will be hoping for game time from the bench having been involved in the team's recent U20 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning outfit.

New World Rugby rules allow all teams to name all of their available replacements on the bench.

Ireland will be hoping to beat England for the second time this year having accounted for them during that Six Nations campaign.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm Irish time on Tuesday and will be aired live on eir Sport 1.

Ireland face Australia and Italy in their other Pool B games.

Ireland U20 World Championship Fixtures:

England v Ireland - Santa Fe, 3.30pm local time/7.30pm Irish time – Tuesday 4 June

Australia v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Saturday 8 June

Italy v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Wednesday 12 June

Semi-finals/Play-Offs - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Monday 17 June

Finals - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Saturday 22 June

Ireland v England Squad:

15. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Replacements:

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes uncapped player at this level