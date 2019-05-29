Offaly man named in Ireland's U20 World Championships squad

Ireland U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has included Birr's Michael Milne in his 28-man squad to travel to Argentina for the U20 World Championships which get underway on June 4.

The side, sponsored by PwC, will be captained by UCD and Leinster’s Charlie Ryan, with Shannon and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey named as vice-captain. UCD and Leinster man Milne has been named among the forwards having featured during the recent U20 Grand Slam campaign.

The 2019 installment of the U20 World Championships take place from June 4-22, with Ireland playing their Pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada. The play-off games will take place in Rosario between the Racecourse Stadium and Club Old Resian.

Ireland share Pool B with Australia, England and Italy and will face Six Nations rivals England on the opening day of the tournament.

The 28-man squad contains 7 uncapped players with Declan Adamson, Thomas Ahern, Azur Allison, Ciaran Booth and Charlie Ward named in the forwards and Iwan Hughes and Stewart Moore in the backs.

Ireland U20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2019)

Forwards

Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *

Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

Backs

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) Vice-Captain

Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level