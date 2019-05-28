Offaly camogie stars to tangle with Cats in final this weekend

Offaly head into their fifth consecutive senior Leinster camogie final this Sunday facing last year's All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny.

The sides are very familiar with each other with Offaly losing the 2018 Leinster final by two points and the 2017 final by a single point, both at the hands of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny also travelled to Offaly earlier this year in the Littlewoods Ireland National League where the "Cats" defeated Offaly 5-18 to 1-10.

Kilkenny were defeated and outclassed by Galway in the National League final and will no doubt be on the hunt for silverware this weekend.

In their Leinster campaign, Kilkenny defeated Dublin 6-14 to 1-10 and Westmeath in the semi-final 4-23 to 1-7. Offaly defeated Wexford in their quarterfinal on a scoreline of 4-12 to 0-8 and booked their Leinster final spot with a 3-15 to 3-9 win over Laois two weekends ago.

The game throws in at 4pm in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday, June 2.