Head coach at Offaly SBG gym becomes national champion

Kieran Davern, head coach and black belt at SBG Tullamore, has become the Irish Heavy Weight Champion at the IBJJF National Championship which took place in the National Indoor Arena on Saturday last, May 25.

SBG Tullamore took home 17 medals in total between 11 competitors as well as SBG taking home first place as the overall team winners.

There was seven golds, six silver and four bronze medals in total with some competitors taking home medals from different divisions for the hugely influential Offaly club.

A list of medal winner from SBG Tullamore:

Kieran Davern - Gold

Kieran o Donnell - Gold silver and bronze

marcel Warmuz - Gold

Michal Davern - Two silver medals

Jack Dolan - Gold and silver

Marie Kennedy - Two bronze medals

Sharon Davern - One gold two silver

Alan Doolin - Silver

Sean Kilmartin - Gold

Declan Cooper - Gold