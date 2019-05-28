Head coach at Offaly SBG gym becomes national champion
Kieran Davern, head coach and black belt at SBG Tullamore, has become the Irish Heavy Weight Champion at the IBJJF National Championship which took place in the National Indoor Arena on Saturday last, May 25.
SBG Tullamore took home 17 medals in total between 11 competitors as well as SBG taking home first place as the overall team winners.
There was seven golds, six silver and four bronze medals in total with some competitors taking home medals from different divisions for the hugely influential Offaly club.
A list of medal winner from SBG Tullamore:
Kieran Davern - Gold
Kieran o Donnell - Gold silver and bronze
marcel Warmuz - Gold
Michal Davern - Two silver medals
Jack Dolan - Gold and silver
Marie Kennedy - Two bronze medals
Sharon Davern - One gold two silver
Alan Doolin - Silver
Sean Kilmartin - Gold
Declan Cooper - Gold
