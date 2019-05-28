Date and time confirmed for Offaly v London in All-Ireland qualifiers

Offaly will have home advantage in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers next Saturday, June 8.

John Maughan's men will welcome London to O'Connor Park with the game throwing in at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

Offaly will be heavy favourites having just lost out by two points to Meath in the Leinster Championship.

The pick of the first round qualifiers is the clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh.

All games will be played on the weekend of June 8/9.

FULL DRAW:

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford