Date and time confirmed for Offaly v London in All-Ireland qualifiers
Date and time confirmed for Offaly v London in All-Ireland qualifiers
Offaly will have home advantage in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers next Saturday, June 8.
John Maughan's men will welcome London to O'Connor Park with the game throwing in at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 8.
Offaly will be heavy favourites having just lost out by two points to Meath in the Leinster Championship.
The pick of the first round qualifiers is the clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh.
All games will be played on the weekend of June 8/9.
FULL DRAW:
Louth v Antrim
Down v Tipperary
Leitrim v Wicklow
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Carlow v Kildare/Longford
Westmeath v Waterford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on