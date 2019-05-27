Offaly handed favourable draw in All-Ireland qualifiers

Offaly will have home advantage in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

John Maughan's men will welcome London to O'Connor Park.

Offaly will be heavy favourites having just lost out by two points to Meath in the Leinster Championship.

The pick of the first round qualifiers is the clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh.

The games will be played on the weekend of June 8/9.

FULL DRAW:

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford