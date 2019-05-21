Linda Kinahan annual 5-a-side tournament returns to Offaly

Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore will once again play host to the Linda Kinahan Memorial 5-a-side soccer tournament on Saturday, June 1.

After the success of last year's tournament, the organisers are very much looking forward to another successful day.

Entries can be submitted to Linda's son Johnno Kinahan (085-8144581) or via Facebook.

Linda Kinahan (nee Wyer) was the daughter of the late Johnny and Bridie Wyer, wife of PJ Kinahan and mother of Johnno and Orla.

The popular Tullamore woman Linda passed away after a short illness in February 2017. She had spent most of her working life in Clearys Butchers, High Street and in the last few years of her life, worked in childcare. The tournament is dedicated to Linda’s memory and is run by her son Johnno and family friend Gary Tracey.

It’s €50 euro per team of 5 and subs are optional at an extra €10 per player.

A raffle and presentation will take place in the Bus Bar, Tullamore that night after the Champions League Final. All proceeds from this year's tournament will be presented to Mick Hogan to help aid him in his recovery from a serious workplace accident recently.