Shane Lowry rattles home for Top 10 finish at US PGA Championship

Despite struggling to make the cut on Friday evening, Shane Lowry has rallied to finish in a share of 8th place at the US PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

The Clara man found a late birdie on Friday to make the weekend at the notoriously difficult course before shooting two further under par rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Shane was languishing in 112th spot after the first round after he started the tournament with a five over par 75.

He shot a one under par on Friday to make the cut, a two under on Saturday and finished with a one-under par round on Sunday.

He hit birdies on 4 and 7 on Sunday as he threatened to climb even higher but a bogey on the back nine stunted his progress.

It was a miraculous performance from Lowry who was one of just two players to shoot under par rounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The other player was eventual tournament runner-up, Dustin Johnson.

Brooks Koepka won the tournament for a second consecutive year despite slumping to a four over par round on Sunday.