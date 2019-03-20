EXPLAINED: How Offaly can survive in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League

The Offaly senior footballers have endured a difficult league campaign to date in Division 3. Despite being competitive in all games, they have only mustered one win and a draw in their six games so far.

They lost in agonising fashion to Westmeath and Louth early on before losing out to Down and Laois most recently. They've collected their three points thanks to victory over fellow strugglers Carlow and a draw against Longford.

All that leaves John Maughan's men fighting for survival at the bottom end of the table with Sligo and Carlow.

After a dismal league, Sligo are already relegated to Division 4, languishing at the foot of the table with zero points and a points difference of -47.

Offaly are currently in seventh spot, the second relegation spot, with three points from their six games so far. Defeat to Laois last week ensured they would be once again battling to stay up on the final day.

The one thing Offaly know is that they need to win their final game away to the already-relegated Sligo this weekend. That would bring them to five points, level with Carlow.

That in itself would be enough to keep Offaly above Carlow, owing to our victory over them and the GAA's 'head-to-head- method of separating teams on equal points.

So, Carlow have to go to O'Moore Park and get at least a draw to avoid the drop. Anything less coupled with an Offaly win, and the Faithful survive.

The games are scheduled to take place at the same time at 2pm on Sunday so fans will be watching their phones and listening to their radios to keep track of developments.

If Carlow lose and Offaly fail to win, Offaly go down. According to the bookies, Offaly are 1/2 shots to beat Sligo while Laois are 1/3 favourites to pick up a home win against Carlow.

Offaly will be hoping for a favour from Laois but may be in luck as John Sugrue's men are odds on 8/15 shots to claim the second promotion spot and make their way up to Division 2.

They have a host of teams like Westmeath and even Louth breathing down their neck so will be going all out for victory to boost their chances of promotion along with Down who are all but assured of progress to the higher level.

