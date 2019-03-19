Birr Athletic Club Notes (March 20)

Juvenile News

Training continues for Juniors on Saturday mornings at 10.30am.

Senior News

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm.

New members always welcome.

Well done to our 17 Club members who ran the Mullingar Half Marathon on St. Patrick's Day. Tough conditions but some great times posted.

The Offaly Road Race Series (5k) starts next Sunday in Tullamore Harriers, see Fixtures below.

Couch 2 5k



We finished our Couch 2 5k programme last week. Well done to all who took part, you've been brilliant. Fantastic progress from week 1. Thanks to all the coaches who helped out. Good luck in your 5k. Keep it up!

Fixtures

Offaly Road Race Series starts on Sunday, March 24 in Tullamore Harriers at 10.00am.



Offaly Road Race Series Sunday, March 31 in Naomh Ciaran at 12.00 noon.

Lough Boora 5k and Half Marathon Sunday, April 7 at 11.00am.

