Double success for Tullamore school at rugby blitz

Sacred Heart School Tullamore were double winners of the inaugural 20x20 junior (U-16) and senior (U-19) rugby blitz for post primary school girls which took place in Edenderry Rugby Club last week in very blustery conditions.

The blitz was hosted by Leinster Rugby and Offaly Sports Partnership as part of their commitment to the Federation of Irish Sports 20x20 campaign. The 20x20 campaign aims to increase the participation of women, visibility of women and attendance at women’s sporting events by 20% by the year 20x20.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes, Pippa Hackett, Offaly Sports Partnership board member congratulated all the participants, their teachers and coaches; and said it was brilliant to see so many teenage girls participating.

“You are role models for other girls”, she told them.

The winners and runners up of the blitz, Sacred Heart School, Tullamore and Mercy College, Kilbeggan will now participate in the Leinster Rugby finals / knock outs on March 21.