Offaly team named for crunch showdown with Laois

Offaly manager John Maughan has named his team for Offaly's crunch clash with Laois on Saturday. The game throws in at 2pm in O'Connor Park.

Offaly are in a battle against relegation in Division 3. They are currently second from bottom and are two points behind Longford and Carlow making this is a game that they must win, or at very least not lose, if they are to have any chance of avoiding the drop to Division 4 next year.

The team is:

Paddy Dunican

Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, David Dempsey

Cian Donohoe, Johnny Moloney, Paul McConway

Eoin Carroll, Cathal Mangan

Shane Horan, Peter Cunningham, Niall Darby (c)

Bernard Allen, Anton Sullivan, Ruairi McNamee