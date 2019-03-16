Offaly team named for crunch showdown with Laois
Offaly team named for crunch showdown with Laois
Offaly manager John Maughan has named his team for Offaly's crunch clash with Laois on Saturday. The game throws in at 2pm in O'Connor Park.
Offaly are in a battle against relegation in Division 3. They are currently second from bottom and are two points behind Longford and Carlow making this is a game that they must win, or at very least not lose, if they are to have any chance of avoiding the drop to Division 4 next year.
The team is:
Paddy Dunican
Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, David Dempsey
Cian Donohoe, Johnny Moloney, Paul McConway
Eoin Carroll, Cathal Mangan
Shane Horan, Peter Cunningham, Niall Darby (c)
Bernard Allen, Anton Sullivan, Ruairi McNamee
John Maughan and his management team have named their side to take on @CLGLaois in their crunch tie in @BordnaMona O'Connor Park tomorrow at 2pm— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 15, 2019
Calling all Faithful Supporters pic.twitter.com/74yprTHQLU
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on