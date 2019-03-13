The Punter's Eye - Tips for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival

After three winners yesterday (5/1, 5/1 and 20/1) and two eachway wins (18/1 and 12/1), our expert tipster is back with his tips for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

13:30 - Gordon Elliott can win a race he won last year with Samcro in the shape of Battleoverdoyen (9/2). There's a lot of sentiment behind favourite Champ (3/1) as he is named in honour of AP McCoy but sentiment won't get you up the Cheltenham hill and I think Battleoverdoyen's form in Ireland will turn out to be stronger. He gets the nod.

14:10 - Elliott and Gigginstown could be in the winner's enclosure in the very next race with Delta Work (9/4), my NAP of the week. He is perhaps the most durable horse in training in Ireland, has course form with a win here last year and is running in a far from vintage renewal of the RSA. He could destroy them.

14:50 - There will be shorter priced options here but Farclas (14/1) is a Cheltenham winner from last year and has proven he can handle the stamina test. This race will be run to suit him and if shaping as he did in last year's Triumph Hurdle on ground he likes, he can certainly run into a place.

15:30 - There's no value in Altior but if he stays on his feet, he'll win. The value is in the betting without the favourite market. The obvious option is Min but I'd side with Castlegrace Paddy who is 11/1 in the betting without market. He'll love the ground and will handle the pace set up front better than most when it comes to the crunch.

16:10 - Tiger Roll is 11/8 here and will probably win as last year's champion and subsequent Grand National winner. The price is gone far too short, however, and the value is in Josies Orders (10/1), a cross country specialist trained by a master of the banks, Enda Bolger. 10/1 is a great price for a horse who should at least run into a place and could in fact upset the odds if Tiger Roll runs into trouble.

16:50 - Lethal Steps (9/1) gets the nod here in a very competitive and open renewal. He has good form from the winter in Ireland and is in the hands of Davy Russell, a man due a big day after a difficult Tuesday.

17:30 - Envoi Allen will be the favourite here for Gordon Elliott and Jamie Codd but the price is far too short in a race that often throws up a surprise. I think Joseph O'Brien can spring that surprise with 9/1 shot Meticulous ridden by his brother Donnacha. He was held up too far back in a race won by Envoi Allen back in Ireland but was closing with every stride and eventually grabbed seconds. He could be suited by the Cheltenham test if running on from midfield off a strong pace which is expected.